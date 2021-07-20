- (PLX AI) - Electrolux Q2 revenue SEK 30,303 million vs. estimate SEK 29,000 million.
- • Q2 EBIT SEK 1,983 million vs. estimate SEK 2,120 million
- • Q2 net income SEK 1,383 million vs. estimate SEK 1,530 million
- • Q2 EPS SEK 4.81 vs. estimate SEK 5.31
- • Electrolux maintains 2021 full year regional market outlook
- • Electrolux market demand is expected to begin to normalize during the second half
- • Electrolux supply challenges expected to have a higher impact in the second half
