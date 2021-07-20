

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, Swiss foreign trade data is due for June. The trade surplus totaled CHF 4.9 billion in May.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While it it was steady against the euro and the pound, it fell against the greenback and the yen.



The franc was worth 0.9193 against the greenback, 119.11 against the yen, 1.2559 against the pound and 1.0832 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



