- (PLX AI) - Swedish MatchQ2 revenue SEK 4,505 million vs. estimate SEK 4,450 million.
- • Swedish Match Q2 ZYN sales grew more than 50%
- • Swedish Match Q2 ZYN shipment volumes hit record 42.5 million cans; consensus was 42 million cans
- • Strong volume growth for ZYN nicotine pouches across the US market
- • Q2 net income SEK 1,441 million vs. estimate SEK 1,391 million
- • Q2 EPS SEK 0.92 vs. estimate SEK 0.88
- • Swedish Match expects continued market growth for smokefree products
- • Swedish Match sees capital expenditures in 2021 above the 2020 level
