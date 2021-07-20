Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.07.2021
Der große Gewinner! Fast alle Indikatoren auf "Strong Buy"
WKN: A1W860 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 
Frankfurt
20.07.21
08:04 Uhr
1,234 Euro
-0,032
-2,53 %
20.07.2021
Hibernia REIT plc: Information regarding Annual General Meeting

DJ Information regarding Annual General Meeting 

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) 
Information regarding Annual General Meeting 
20-Jul-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Information regarding Annual General Meeting 
As set out in the Notice of AGM published on 25 June 2021 ("the AGM Notice"), the annual general meeting of Hibernia 
REIT plc ("the Company") is scheduled to take place at 12pm on Tuesday 27 July 2021 at the Townhall, 1WML, Windmill 
Lane, Dublin, D02 F206 ("the AGM"). 
In light of the continuing public health guidelines related to COVID-19 and the importance of the health and safety of 
shareholders, staff and others, we again request that shareholders do not attend the AGM in person this year. We are 
providing a two-way teleconferencing facility for shareholders to listen to the business of the AGM, as well as ask 
questions, remotely. 
To avail of the teleconferencing facility shareholders must register with the Company's registrar, Link Registrars 
Limited ("the Registrar"), before 12pm on Monday 26 July 2021. Registration can be done by email to 
enquiries@linkgroup.ie or by telephone on 00353 1 553 0050. In order to register, shareholders will need to provide the 
Registrar with their name, address and investor code. Once verified by the Registrar, the Company will provide each 
verified shareholder with the dial-in procedures to be used on the day of the AGM: these will be provided on Monday 26 
th July 2021. 
For the avoidance of doubt, this teleconferencing facility will only allow shareholders to listen to the business of 
the AGM and ask questions. It will not allow shareholders to vote at the AGM and we encourage all shareholders who 
wish to vote to use the proxy voting methods set out in the AGM Notice and on our website. 
Where possible, shareholders are also encouraged to submit questions in advance of the AGM using the methods set out in 
the AGM Notice. 
 
ENDS 
 
Contacts: 
Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 
Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary 
Tom Edwards-Moss, Chief Financial Officer 
Murray Consultants 
Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie 
Andrew Smith: +353 83 076 5717, asmith@murraygroup.ie 
About Hibernia REIT plc 
Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock 
Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices. 
 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2021

© 2021 Dow Jones News
