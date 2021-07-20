Hibernia REIT plc: Information regarding Annual General Meeting

DJ Information regarding Annual General Meeting

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Information regarding Annual General Meeting 20-Jul-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Information regarding Annual General Meeting As set out in the Notice of AGM published on 25 June 2021 ("the AGM Notice"), the annual general meeting of Hibernia REIT plc ("the Company") is scheduled to take place at 12pm on Tuesday 27 July 2021 at the Townhall, 1WML, Windmill Lane, Dublin, D02 F206 ("the AGM"). In light of the continuing public health guidelines related to COVID-19 and the importance of the health and safety of shareholders, staff and others, we again request that shareholders do not attend the AGM in person this year. We are providing a two-way teleconferencing facility for shareholders to listen to the business of the AGM, as well as ask questions, remotely. To avail of the teleconferencing facility shareholders must register with the Company's registrar, Link Registrars Limited ("the Registrar"), before 12pm on Monday 26 July 2021. Registration can be done by email to enquiries@linkgroup.ie or by telephone on 00353 1 553 0050. In order to register, shareholders will need to provide the Registrar with their name, address and investor code. Once verified by the Registrar, the Company will provide each verified shareholder with the dial-in procedures to be used on the day of the AGM: these will be provided on Monday 26 th July 2021. For the avoidance of doubt, this teleconferencing facility will only allow shareholders to listen to the business of the AGM and ask questions. It will not allow shareholders to vote at the AGM and we encourage all shareholders who wish to vote to use the proxy voting methods set out in the AGM Notice and on our website. Where possible, shareholders are also encouraged to submit questions in advance of the AGM using the methods set out in the AGM Notice. ENDS Contacts: Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary Tom Edwards-Moss, Chief Financial Officer Murray Consultants Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie Andrew Smith: +353 83 076 5717, asmith@murraygroup.ie About Hibernia REIT plc Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HBRN LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 117966 EQS News ID: 1220081 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220081&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)