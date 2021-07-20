Anzeige
SWEF: June 2021 NAV

DJ SWEF: June 2021 NAV 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: June 2021 NAV 
20-Jul-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF") 
Net Asset Value, 30 June 2021 
This announcement contains price sensitive information. 
As at the close of business on 30 June 2021, the unaudited cum-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary 
Shares was 103.62p (31 May 2021: cum-dividend - 104.25p, ex-dividend - 102.87). 
 
Loans advanced                     GBP420.8m 
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss GBP12.0m 
Cash and cash equivalents               GBP1.4m 
Borrowing facilities (including accrued interest)   GBP(11.0m) 
Other net assets/(liabilities)             GBP0.5m 
Net assets                       GBP423.7m

Capital amounts drawn as at 30 June 2021 and amounts committed but undrawn as at 30 June 2021 is shown below. 

Local Currency Sterling (2) 
Amounts drawn GBPm (1)      GBP181.4     GBP181.4 
Amounts drawn EURm (1)      EUR 275.7    GBP237.2 
                        GBP418.6m 
Committed but undrawn Loans GBPm GBP26.7     GBP26.7 
Committed but undrawn Loans EURm EUR 11.6     GBP10.0 
                        GBP36.7m

(1) The balances shown corresponds to cash advanced.

(2) Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate.

The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced" in the first table is accrued income.

All figures herein are published based on current information, estimates and judgements. Enquiries:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

Magdala Mullegadoo

T: +44 1481 735 814

E: Magdala.Mullegadoo@apexfs.com

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GG00B79WC100 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     SWEF 
LEI Code:   5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
Sequence No.: 117963 
EQS News ID:  1219857 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219857&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
