Compressed air energy storage is not exactly a new technology, but recent months have seen it get a new lease on life, as intermittent renewable sources of energy come to the fore.From pv magazine Australia Compressed air energy storage (CAES) is not much talked about in Australia, but perhaps that is about to change. A new CAES system from South Africa-based Leaper Innovate Green Energies (LIGE) - introduced to Australia by Queensland-based Essential Water and Energy Services - is unlocking the potential of CAES as a scalable energy storage system for clean intermittent sources with a long lifespan ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...