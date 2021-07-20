

BRADFORD (dpa-AFX) - Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) confirmed that it is in the preliminary stages of discussions with Fortress Investment Group, LLC regarding the recommended offer for Morrisons by a company owned by funds managed or advised by Fortress, which may result in funds managed or advised by Apollo forming part of the investment group led by Fortress for the purposes of the Fortress Offer.



As a consequence of the discussions, Apollo confirmed that it does not intend to make an offer for Morrisons other than as part of the Fortress Offer.



There can be no certainty that any transaction will be entered into by funds managed or advised by Apollo in relation to the Fortress Offer, nor as to the terms of any such transaction.



