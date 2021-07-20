Perpetua Labs: Perpetua Announces European Expansion With New UK Office

Perpetua, an industry leader in growth infrastructure for eCommerce, welcomes Mark James as Head of Europe

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2021, a leader in eCommerce advertising and intelligence software today announced the company's expansion in Europe with the opening of a London office.

"It's an exciting time for us at Perpetua, and our expansion into Europe marks a milestone moment in the growth of the company and the growth of eCommerce advertising globally," says Roscoe Hill, Perpetua CEO. "Expanding our physical presence with an office in London is an investment in our European customers which makes up 17% of our customer base and will allow us to be locally focused and better support growing number of brands looking to accelerate growth and optimize their marketplace advertising strategies."

Mark James joins Perpetua UK as its Head of Europe with ambitious plans to skyrocket the business across the region. With over eleven years experience in advertising technology, and a resume that includes Google, Adobe and Integral Ad Science, Mark brings with him a strong skill-set and and excellent reputation in the industry. Most recently, he responsible for the the launch and growth of ROI Hunter, Facebook's top rated e-commerce partner, across Europe, Mark is well suited to take on the leadership and development of Perpetua's European business.

"I am thrilled to be joining Perpetua and to have been given the opportunity to lead a strong team of marketplace specialists and to change the game for eCommerce marketplace advertisers across Europe who increasingly need technology to gain efficiencies and maximise performance," says Mark James, Head of Europe Perpetua "We look forward to supporting brands and agencies alike to achieve their growth goals."

In an October 2020 State of Digital Advertising survey of EMEA marketers) 55% stated that they were planning on increasing their spend on retail websites and apps over the next six to 12 months, with only social media more popular at 56%. Perpetua has already seen growing interest from Europe with EU making up 17% of Perpetua's current customer base. The UK office will be focused on supporting and growing Perpetua's advertiser base and empower brands and advertisers with the technology and superpowers to maximize their growth on digital commerce.

Marketplace advertising is an increasingly important part of a holistic omni-channel strategy for marketers and Perpetua is the industry leading eCommerce advertising solution and one of the largest and fastest growing platform for advertising marketplace across Amazon, Instacart, and Target, among others.

- 30 -

About Perpetua

Perpetuais building the growth infrastructure for eCommerce which includes optimization and reporting technology for the world's smartest eCommerce businesses. Through the platform, advertisers create goals based on strategy and leverage Perpetua's best in class, AI-powered optimization engine to execute tactically. Integrations with Amazon, Instacart and Google ensure brands achieve optimal reach and engagement across the full shopper journey, and provide unified performance intelligence for maximum visibility. Perpetua is an Ascential company and has offices in San Francisco, Toronto and London. To learn more, visit perpetua.io

Attachment