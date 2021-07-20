- (PLX AI) - Electrolux shares sank 9% in early trading after the company reported second-quarter profit below expectations and said supply challenges would have a higher impact in the second half of the year.
- • Q2 EBIT SEK 1,983 million missed estimate of SEK 2,120 million, while net income SEK 1,383 million missed estimate of SEK 1,530 million
- • Momentum is decelerating from a very high level, which is probably the focus of the bears today, SEB said
- • Electrolux is posting weak margins due to North America, while seeing external headwinds from raw material prices, Kepler Cheuvreux said
