Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Der große Gewinner! Fast alle Indikatoren auf "Strong Buy"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.07.2021 | 10:03
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Peregrine Connect Announces Groundbreaking Neuron ESB 3.7.5 Release

State-of-the-Art Data Mapping, Containerization of Endpoints, and Business Process Scheduling Empowering Users to Increase Productivity by up to 400%

IRVINE, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peregrine Connect's leading application, API, and workflow integration platform today announces the Peregrine Connect Neuron ESB 3.7.5 release. As an integral part of the Peregrine Connect Integration Platform, Neuron ESB provides critical runtime facilities and features that collaboratively simplify the design, deployment, and management of an organization's enterprise integration needs.

Peregrine Connect Logo

Peregrine Connect Neuron ESB 3.7.5 release provides a suite of applications that helps organizations meet any integration demand - from on-premise and cloud applications to various data sources and devices. Using the Peregrine Connect Integration Platform, any number of workloads can be simplified, deployed, and monitored, from API Management and automated Workflow to scheduled integration flows and Alerting and Notifications.

Delivering Modern Day Integration to Increase Operational Efficiency for Enterprises of All Sizes

Neuron ESB 3.7.5 release focuses on agility and ease of use, enabling clients to reduce the total cost of ownership while eliminating many developments, deployment, and operational complexities experienced with many competitive products.

"With each release of Neuron ESB, we are continually focused on providing user-friendly features and Productivity out of the box. Neuron 3.7.5 is no exception, adding data mapping, containerization of Endpoints, and much more. We clearly beat competitive functionality and pricing offerings, said Marty Wasznicky, VP of Product, Peregrine Connect. The new features increase organizational efficiency and provide no code solutions for our customers."

Neuron ESB 3.7.5 adds some exciting new features to the Peregrine Connect Integration Platform, some of which include:

  • Graphical Data Mapping Capabilities
  • Containerization of Endpoints
  • Service Routing Tables
  • Client-Side OAuth Providers
  • Business Process Scheduling
  • Wiretap Tracing Messages
  • Rabbit MQ Quorum Queues

Read More

Get a Free Trial: https://www.peregrineconnect.com/demo/ No Credit Card Required

Media Contact:
Peregrine Connect
Work: 949-613-4010
nelly.monjazeb@peregrineconnect.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/999937/Peregrine_Connect_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.