VELLO will present for the first time the VELLO Gravel, the first foldable gravel bike at the Pro Days in Paris (July 18-20). With this new product, the Viennese folding bike manufacturer combines the flexibility of a folding bike with riding performance for off-road use. So far, the VELLO Bikes have mainly been intended for the urban commuter.
The VELLO Gravel opens up a whole new range of applications: foldable to pack in the car or train to access gravel routes, then unfolded for endurance sport. As a gravel bike for everyday use, it has the intakes on the frame for a front and rear rack, matching bags and other accessories, such as the VELLO mudguards the VELLO Gravel is thus the perfect bike for longer tours.
The VELLO Gravel is produced in a limited number and equipped, like all VELLO bikes, with high-quality components.
High-resolution photos and further material available at: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1e-JulnDM4ux6OjiW_0cih1lRA0Fh81Hj and www.vello.bike/presse
TECHNICAL DETAILS OF THE VELLO Gravel
VELLO Gravel
