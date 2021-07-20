VELLO will present for the first time the VELLO Gravel, the first foldable gravel bike at the Pro Days in Paris (July 18-20). With this new product, the Viennese folding bike manufacturer combines the flexibility of a folding bike with riding performance for off-road use. So far, the VELLO Bikes have mainly been intended for the urban commuter.

The VELLO Gravel opens up a whole new range of applications: foldable to pack in the car or train to access gravel routes, then unfolded for endurance sport. As a gravel bike for everyday use, it has the intakes on the frame for a front and rear rack, matching bags and other accessories, such as the VELLO mudguards the VELLO Gravel is thus the perfect bike for longer tours.

The VELLO Gravel is produced in a limited number and equipped, like all VELLO bikes, with high-quality components.

High-resolution photos and further material available at: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1e-JulnDM4ux6OjiW_0cih1lRA0Fh81Hj and www.vello.bike/presse

TECHNICAL DETAILS OF THE VELLO Gravel

VELLO Gravel Frame: Multisize, unisex, chrome molybdenum steel frame/ shock absorber with elastomer magnetic folding.

Multisize, unisex, chrome molybdenum steel frame/ shock absorber with elastomer magnetic folding. Color: Anthracite

Anthracite Handlebars, Grips: Dropdown handlebar

Dropdown handlebar Saddle: Selle Royal, Matrix foam

Selle Royal, Matrix foam Seatpost: Satori aluminum 30.9 mm x 500 mm

Satori aluminum 30.9 mm x 500 mm Stem: Fully adjustable height (VELLO BIKE Design)

Fully adjustable height (VELLO BIKE Design) Gear System: Shimano 105 series 10-gears, non-electric

Shimano 105 series 10-gears, non-electric Shifters: STI integrated shifters and brake levers, 10-speed

STI integrated shifters and brake levers, 10-speed Front chainring: 54T with double chain guard

54T with double chain guard Cassette: 11-36 T (chain)

11-36 T (chain) Brakes: disc brakes

disc brakes Tires: 20''inch 2.0 Schwalbe Billy Bonkers Performance

20''inch 2.0 Schwalbe Billy Bonkers Performance Bell: light and elegant

light and elegant Pedals: Full aluminium folding pedals

Full aluminium folding pedals Weight: 11,9 kg (approx., without pedals, +/- 5%)

11,9 kg (approx., without pedals, +/- 5%) Folding size: H: 57 cm x L: 79 cm x l: 29 cm

