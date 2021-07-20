Selected projects will be awarded a fixed rate under a 20-year contract under the country's renewable energy certificate (REC) scheme and will sell electricity to local power distributors.The South Korean Energy Agency has announced the results of the solar tender it launched in early May. The agency revealed it allocated all the 2,050 MW it planned to assign through the procurement exercise, and that the final average price was KRW136.128 per kWh ($0.118), which was lower by KRW7.5, compared to that of the previous tender of the same kind. PV projects ranging in size from 100 kW to 500 kW had ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...