- (PLX AI) - Telenor shares rose 2.5% after earnings showed growth returning to the Nordics and Asia, analysts said.
- • Earnings excluding Myanmar's discontinued operations were better than expected, and the company upgraded organic and EBITDA growth guidance
- • The result reflected Telenor's ability to execute despite ongoing pandemic headwinds and heightened uncertainty especially in Asia, Bank of America analysts said
- • The combination of structural growth prospects, attractive yield and M&A opportunities make Telenor a buy, BofA said (price target NOK 161)
