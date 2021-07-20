HELSINKI, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braunschweig Municipal Hospital chooses Caverion as a building solutions provider for a new hospital building in Germany

Maximum care provider Städtisches Klinikum Braunschweig gGmbH ("Braunschweig Municipal Hospital") has commissioned Caverion to design and build the ventilation solutions in their new building of the Städtisches Klinikum in Braunschweig, Germany. The two parties have signed a contract under which the work must be completed by the beginning of 2023.

The customer relies on Building Information Modeling (BIM) for the design and build of the new building. "We are both the customer and the user, and we attach great importance to long-term use. Thanks to the virtual model, we receive detailed information from the planning and execution phase, which enables the building to be operated economically and sustainably," explains Friedrich Prem, Head of Business Unit Construction and Engineering & Change Management, from the Braunschweig Municipal Hospital.

Caverion will install the ventilation systems in the building, which has a gross floor area of more than 37,000 m². These include partial air-conditioning units with a total capacity of approx. 103,000 m³ per hour and full air-conditioning units with a capacity of 60,000 m³/h. Ventilation-related fire protection measures such as fire dampers, smoke extraction systems and stairwell ventilation systems complete the services.

"Healthy indoor conditions have a positive impact on the patients' well-being and the healing process. We have extensive expertise in efficient ventilation technology and competence for demanding properties, such as hospitals," says Manfred Simmet, Head of Division Germany at Caverion.

Braunschweig Municipal Hospital is one of the largest hospitals in Germany and treats around 65,000 inpatients and around 200,000 outpatients per year. The new building will primarily house outpatient departments and several clinical centers with approximately 350 beds, as well as an intensive care unit with approximately 80 beds.

For Caverion, Braunschweig Municipal Hospital belongs to the Public Sector Client Segment.

