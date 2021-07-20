

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech's producer prices increased in June, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The industrial producer price index grew 6.1 year-on-year in June, following a 5.1 percent increase in May. Economists had expected a 5.9 percent rise.



Prices for water supply gained 5.9 percent yearly in June and those for manufacturing products cost increased 7.4 percent.



Prices for mining and quarrying rose 1.1 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning gained by 0.2 percent.



Among the main industrial grouping, prices for intermediate goods increased 12.0 percent and those of energy accelerated 8.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.8 percent in June. Economists had forecast a 0.7 percent increase.



