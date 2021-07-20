Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Der große Gewinner! Fast alle Indikatoren auf "Strong Buy"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Ticker-Symbol: S8T 
Berlin
20.07.21
08:08 Uhr
5,300 Euro
-0,100
-1,85 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STHREE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STHREE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2505,35012:38
Dow Jones News
20.07.2021 | 12:25
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

SThree (STEM) 
SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
20-Jul-2021 / 10:53 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a) Names                Andrew Beach 
 
2. Reason for the notification 
 
a) Position/status 
                    CFO 
 
b) Initial notification /Amendment 
                    Initial notification 
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
 
a) Name 
                    SThree plc 
 
 
 
b) LEI 
                    2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
a) Description of the financial 
instrument, type of instrument     Ordinary shares of 1p 
Identification code           GB00B0KM9T71 
 
                    A performance share award under the Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") has been 
                    granted at 457.50p per share. The award will vest three years after grant date, 
                    subject to the performance conditions being met. Performance targets and target 
                    ranges are set out as follows: 
b) Nature of the transaction      LTIP targets EPS        TSR vs. peer group  Strategic 
                           2023 EPS to be  2021 - 2023      2023 adjusted operating 
                           between 24.9p   performance between  profit conversion ratio 
                    2021-2023   (25% vesting) and median (25% vesting) between 14.2% (25% 
                           38.9p (100%    and upper quartile  vesting) and 21.0% (100% 
                           vesting)     (100% vesting)    vesting)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Names Volume(s)

Andrew Beach 57,377

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

20/07/2021

f) Place of the transaction London ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      STEM 
LEI Code:    2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  118030 
EQS News ID:  1220256 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220256&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2021 05:53 ET (09:53 GMT)

STHREE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.