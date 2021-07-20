Anzeige
WKN: A140M9 ISIN: US55315J1025 Ticker-Symbol: NNIC 
Tradegate
20.07.21
12:32 Uhr
28,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,45028,55012:38
28,45028,55012:38
Dow Jones News
20.07.2021 | 12:31
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NORNICKEL ANNOUNCES 1H 2021 CONSOLIDATED -2-

DJ NORNICKEL ANNOUNCES 1H 2021 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS 

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) 
NORNICKEL ANNOUNCES 1H 2021 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS 
20-Jul-2021 / 13:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» 
(PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") 
NORNICKEL ANNOUNCES 1H 2021 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS 
Moscow, July 20, 2021 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer 
of platinum and copper, announces preliminary consolidated operating results for the second quarter and the first half 
of 2021 and production outlook for the full year 2021. 
Senior Vice-President, Operations, Sergey Stepanov commented on the 1H2021 production results, 
«In 2Q and 1H 2021, the output of all key metals reduced owing to one-off factors such as the temporary suspension of 
Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky underground mines of the Norilsk division due to the natural groundwater inflow and an 
accident at Norilsk Concentrator. Currently, recovery of these assets is progressing by and large in line with the 
schedule. 
The water inflow to these mines was effectively stopped in late March. The Oktyabrsky mine resumed full production by 
the middle of May, however the restoration of mining at the Taimyrsky mine has been delayed due to larger than expected 
volume of recovery work. As the industrial and environmental safety is our absolute priority, having pumped out the 
water, we are reinforcing supports in the mine underground workings. The Taimyrsky mine has been already restored to 
80% capacity since resuming operation in early June and expected to return to full capacity by the end of this 
November. 
The technical audit of the Norilsk Concentrator was completed in the second quarter. The construction defects 
identified by the audit have been completely fixed by now. The Concentrator has already reached 85% of its design 
capacity and is expected to return to full capacity in early October this year. 
Taking into account the current progress in the restoration of the impacted production capacity of the Norilsk 
division, as well as the efficiency gains at other mining assets, we reiterate previously announced 2021 metal 
production forecast». 
NORILSK NICKEL GROUP 
Nickel 
In 2Q21, consolidated nickel output decreased 30% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to 33 kt, most of which were produced from 
the Company's own Russian feed (31 kt, down 31% q-o-q). In 1H2021, total nickel output decreased 26% year-on-year 
(y-o-y) to 79 kt (of which 77 kt were produced from own Russian feed, down 28% y-o-y). 
The decrease in production was attributed to the temporary suspension of mining operations and subsequent restoration 
works at Oktyabrsky (5 mtpa of ore) and Taimyrsky (4.3 mtpa of ore) underground mines of the Norilsk division after the 
flooding caused by the inflow of groundwater, as well as the suspension at the Norilsk Concentrator and consequent 
repairs. The copper circuit (4 mtpa of ore throughput) of the concentrator resumed operations on March 15th after a 
temporary suspension for technical safety inspections and necessary repairs. The disseminated ore processing circuit 
(5.2 mtpa of ore throughput) of the Norilsk Concentrator operated in 2Q21 at just over 50% of its nameplate capacity. 
Copper 
In 2Q21, consolidated copper production decreased 11% q-o-q to 81 kt. In 1H2021, total copper output decreased 28% 
y-o-y to 173 kt. All of the copper produced in the reporting periods was produced from the Company's own feed. Copper 
production declined in the reporting periods owing to the same causes as nickel as described above. 
Bystrinsky Project continued to ramp up on schedule, having increased production of copper in concentrate by 8% y-o-y 
to 33 kt in 1H2021. 
Platinum Group Metals 
In 2Q21, palladium and platinum output decreased 28% q-o-q to 548 koz and 27% q-o-q to 134 koz, respectively. All PGMs 
were produced from the Company's own Russian feed. The decline of PGM output in the second quarter was attributed to 
the same reasons as base metals as described above. In 1H2021, palladium and platinum output amounted to 1,314 koz (up 
3% y-o-y) and 318 koz (down 1% y-o-y), respectively. The increase of palladium and slight decrease of platinum output 
in the first half, despite a significant loss of production in the second quarter, was explained by the high base 
effect of the first quarter, when a new line for production of precious metals from chlorine leaching residues at Kola 
MMC was ramped up to its design capacity and, as a result, the work-in-progress in transit inventory reduced. 
NKOMATI (SOUTH AFRICA) (*) 
In 2Q21, Nkomati (50% of the Group) was placed on limited care and maintenance pending the finalization and submission 
of a closure plan. 
Note: (*) Nkomati production results are not consolidated in the Group's total operating results. 
 
Production Guidance from the Company's Russian feedstock for 2021 
 
Metal         Volume 
Norilsk Nickel Group (excluding Chita) 
Ni, kt        190-200 
Cu, kt        335-355 
Pd, koz        2,350-2,410 
Pt, koz        580-640 
Bystrinsky (Chita) Copper Project (1) 
Cu, kt        65-70 
Au, koz        230-240

Note: 1. Norilsk Nickel Group owns 50.01% of Bystrinsky GOK (Chita Copper Project). Production results are shown metal in concentrate for sale on 100% basis and fully consolidated in total operational results. The concentrator at the Bystrinsky project was launched 2019. 

2Q   1Q 
NORILSK NICKEL GROUP SALEABLE METALS PRODUCTION 1            Q-o-Q 1H 2021 1H 2020 Y-o-Y 
                              2021  2021 
Total nickel                      t  32,644 46,639 -30% 79,283 107,588 -26% 
 including from own Russian feed            t  31,457 45,558 -31% 77,015 106,571 -28% 
Total copper                      t  81,400 91,292 -11% 172,692 239,914 -28% 
 including from own Russian feed            t  81,400 91,292 -11% 172,692 239,824 -28% 
Total palladium                    koz 548  766  -28% 1,314  1,270  3% 
 including from own Russian feed            koz 548  766  -28% 1,314  1,270  4% 
Total platinum                     koz 134  184  -27% 318   323   -1% 
 including from own Russian feed            koz 134  184  -27% 318   323   -1% 
Norilsk and Kola Division (Russia) 
Nickel                         t  23,874 32,810 -27% 56,684 74,455 -24% 
 Kola MMC, including                  t  23,874 32,810 -27% 56,684 74,455 -24% 
 refined Ni from own Russian feed           t  17,107 26,195 -35% 43,302 71,200 -39% 
 saleable intermediate products from own Russian feed t  6,767 6,615 2%  13,382 3,255  311% 
 from 3d parties feed                 t  0   0   0%  0    0    0% 
Copper                         t  64,932 75,014 -13% 139,946 208,258 -33% 
 Norilsk Division                   t  61,427 62,661 -2%  124,088 176,423 -30% 
 Kola MMC, including                  t  3,505 12,353 -72% 15,858 31,835 -50% 
 Cu cathodes from own Russian feed          t  66   9,103 -99% 9,169  30,710 -70% 
 saleable intermediates from own Russian feed     t  3,439 3,250 6%  6,689  1,125  495% 
 from 3d parties feed                 t  0   0   0%  0    0    0% 
Palladium                       koz 548  766  -28% 1,314  1,264  4% 
 Norilsk Division                   koz 249  235  6%  484   550   -12% 
 Kola MMC, including                  koz 299  531  -44% 830   714   16% 
 from own Russian feed                koz 299  531  -44% 830   714   16% 
 from 3d parties feed                 koz 0   0   0%  0    0    0% 
Platinum                        koz 134  184  -27% 318   322   -1% 
 Norilsk Division                   koz 67   60   11%  127   143   -11% 
 Kola MMC, including                  koz 67   124  -46% 192   179   7% 
 from own Russian feed                koz 67   124  -46% 192   179   7% 
 from 3d parties feed                 koz 0   0   0%  0    0    0% 
Zabaykalsky Division (Russia) 2 
Copper                         t  16,468 16,278 1%  32,746 30,259 8% 
Gold                          koz 62   60   3%  122   114   7% 
Iron ore concentrate                  kt 638  631  1%  1 269  872   46% 
Kola Division (NN Harjavalta, Finland) 
Nickel, including                   t  8,770 13,829 -37% 22,599 33,133 -32% 
 from own Russian feed                t  7,583 12,748 -41% 20,331 32,116 -37% 
 from 3d parties feed                 t  1,187 1,081 10%  2,268  1,017  123% 
Copper, including                   t  0   0   0%  0    1,397  -100% 
 from own Russian feed                t  0   0   0%  0    1,307  -100% 
 from 3d parties feed                 t  0   0   0%  0    90   -100% 
Palladium, including                  koz 0   0   0%  0    7    -100%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2021 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

DJ NORNICKEL ANNOUNCES 1H 2021 CONSOLIDATED -2- 

from own Russian feed                koz 0   0   0%  0    6    -100% 
 from 3d parties feed                 koz 0   0   0%  0    1    -100% 
Platinum, including                  koz 0   0   0%  0    1    0% 
 from own Russian feed                koz 0   0   0%  0    1    -100% 
 from 3d parties feed                 koz 0   0   0%  0    0    0% 
Nkomati (South Africa) 3 
Nickel                         t  0   795  -100% 795   2,626  -70% 
Copper                         t  0   465  -100% 465   1,137  -59% 
Palladium                       koz 0   5   -100% 5    13   -62% 
Platinum                        koz 0   2   -100% 2    6    -65%

Notes: 1. Totals may value from the sum of numbers as a result of rounding. The production results of Nkomati is not

reflected in totals of Norilsk Nickel Group. 2. Norilsk Nickel Group owns 50.01% of Bystrinsky GOK (Chita Copper Project). Production results are shown metal in

concentrate for sale on 100% basis and fully consolidated in total operational results. The concentrator at the

Bystrinsky project was launched 2019. 3. Norilsk Nickel Group owns 50% of Nkomati. Production results report metal contained in saleable concentrate on a

50% basis and are not consolidated in the Group's total operating results. In 2019, the Group and its operating

partner, African Rainbow Minerals, reached an agreement to cease the project. In 2Q2021 the mine was placed on

limited care and maintenance pending the finalization and submission of a closure plan. This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014.

Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov,

Vice - president, Investor Relations

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges.

Media Relations: Investor Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US55315J1025 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     MNOD 
LEI Code:   253400JPTEEW143W3E47 
Sequence No.: 118031 
EQS News ID:  1220254 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220254&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2021 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
