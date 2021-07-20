Atmedia: $25.3M Raised for Leo Cancer Care to Continue Their Mission to be 'The More Human Way to Deliver Radiation Therapy'

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Leo Cancer Care is an innovative start-up company that is set to change the face of Radiation Therapy forever. They recently completed their Series B fundraising activities, through parent company Asto CT Inc. alongside the team at Pureland Global Venture. The fundraise has seen investments from investors located all across the globe, some of the largest investors in the fundraise alongside Pureland were investment companies Yu Galaxy, WARF, Alumni Ventures, Junson Capital and Serra Ventures as well as industry leaders CHC, Cosylab, Toret Devices and Radiation Business Solutions.

This successful collaboration has led to $25.3M being raised to support Leo Cancer Care to continue the development of their state-of-the-art upright radiotherapy solutions, which offer significant improvements to clinical effectiveness and patient experience.

"We founded Leo Cancer Care to revolutionize the Radiation Therapy space and achieving those sorts of goals only happens when you have incredible partners. Pureland Ventures has been amazing on this journey so far, so it is fantastic to have them lead this Series B financing round. It's really exciting to see such a great balance of institutional and industry investments, it shows that the industry really shares in our vision for driving change.

This funding is going to see Leo Cancer Care continue to commercialize upright treatment technology and allow us to increase our area of focus to also include conventional photon technology", Stephen Towe, CEO of Leo Cancer Care.

The investment raised will support Leo Cancer Care to expand their teams in the US, Europe and Singapore and support the ongoing development of their upright radiotherapy solutions, which will make both Particle and Proton Therapy more accessible than ever before. Leo Cancer Care's gantry-less solutions utilize a fixed beam meaning they have a much smaller footprint compared to existing radiotherapy machines, making them much more affordable and easier to install and maintain. By removing the need for a gantry and introducing slow patient rotation, Leo Cancer Care has the opportunity to take Photon Therapy on the road and have plans to create a mobile solution that will take this form of treatment to more people, in more places.

"It is with the greatest pleasure that we announce our support of Leo Cancer Care as part of their recent fundraising process. We are a strong believer in the company and believe that it will change the cancer treatment pathway forever. Post-investment, we are committed to continue working with the management team to accomplish more milestones together, including bringing these solutions to the global market, which aligns with the Pureland Global Venture's mission to deliver healthcare value and to create a long-lasting impact on the global healthcare system", Mark Wang, Managing Partner at Pureland Global Venture.

About Leo Cancer Care

Leo Cancer Care is dedicated to being the more human way to deliver radiation therapy. Their family of world-class radiation therapy solutions can provide a streamlined and efficient treatment, whilst making the patient feel in control and hopeful. Leo Cancer Care has been built on research from across the globe showing the clinical benefits of upright patient positioning. Combining this with a shift from machine rotation to patient rotation, Leo Cancer Care is set to make radiation therapy more accessible than ever before.

To find out more about Leo Cancer Care visit: www.leocancercare.com

About Pureland Global Venture

Pureland Global Venture is a direct investment fund based in Singapore which targets deals specifically in the medical technology sector. They back emerging companies that have the potential to inject value into patient care systems, save lives, and reduce gaps in the supply and demand chains. The Pureland Global Venture team is dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs in their mission to bring breakthrough healthcare solutions to the world for the benefit of patients.

To find out more about Pureland Global Venture visit: www.purelandgroup.co/

