Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Seafarer Exploration Corp. (OTC Pink: SFRX) ("the Company"), a publicly traded underwater salvage and exploration company traded under the symbol SFRX. Board Member, Brad Clark, and CEO, Kyle Kennedy, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about Clark's recent company visit. "I got to see firsthand just how motivated our Seafarer team is," said Clark. "The excitement in the air with these guys is palpable. Kyle Kennedy and Tim Reynolds are literally working around the clock. It amazes me how hard these guys work."

"Basically, what we have here is a company that is squarely on the cutting edge of product development for our industry," continued Clark. "That new technology, I think, seems destined to change the landscape of precious metal recovery," he said. "Our third SeaSearcher is being built right now."

"What do you like about Seafarer Exploration?", asked Jolly. "I've been here as long as I have and the risk versus reward ratio possibilities here are just mind boggling to me," said Clark. "Our potential for precious metal recovery with these machines puts us in a unique position in this industry," he shared. "Believe me, Seafarer Exploration intends to capitalize on that."

"Have you given any feedback on what the company should do with this technology?", asked Jolly. "We are definitely intending at this time to keep it to ourselves," explained Clark. "This technology is just unbelievable, so cutting edge, and so unlike anything that the industry currently has, that I do not see us giving up control of these devices. The income opportunity here is amazing."

Jolly then asked Kennedy about the potential of the SeaSearcher. Kenney explained that the SeaSearcher solves a long list of common problems in the exploration industry, including its ability to identify specific types of precious metals. "It literally sees 3D under the sand," said Kennedy. "It also tells us what kind of metal it is made out of," he added. "To this day, there has never been anything invented like this that goes down to the depths that this thing goes down to," said Kennedy. "We can penetrate through 30 feet of sand."

"We found what appears to be an entirely new wreck area back in December," shared Kennedy. "We were extremely excited about it," he said, adding that the Company is currently waiting for their site plan to be approved before moving forward. "It's been difficult in working with the state to get to this point, but we're coming together," explained Kennedy before sharing that the Company expects the plan to be approved in the near future.

Kennedy then elaborated on the development of the SeaSearcher. "Our latest version, that we came out with last month, is the strongest, best version that we have built to date," said Kennedy. "We just did our first scanning of some of these areas and I am waiting on the analysis right now," he said. "That is exciting, because I'm hoping that it will show that our site does have gold and silver."

To close the interview, Kennedy elaborated on the Company's potential and determination as they continue to move forward with their advancing, cutting edge technologies and current projects.

About Seafarer Exploration:

Seafarer Exploration Corp. is a publicly traded underwater salvage and exploration company traded under the symbol SFRX. The principal business of the company is to develop the infrastructure necessary to engage in the archaeologically-sensitive research, documentation, exploration, recovery, and conservation of historic shipwrecks. The company has secured multiple sites it believes contain historic and valuable shipwrecks. The company will use accepted archaeological methods to properly document, research and recover portions of the wrecks. Seafarer employs scientists and historians and is committed to preserving the cultural and historical significance of every wreck it finds.

