

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $616 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $225 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.0% to $1.61 billion from $1.75 billion last year.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $616 Mln. vs. $225 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.44 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q2): $1.61 Bln vs. $1.75 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CITIZENS FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de