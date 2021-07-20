

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KeyCorp (KEY) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $703 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $161 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $1.77 billion from $1.72 billion last year.



KeyCorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $703 Mln. vs. $161 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.73 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q2): $1.77 Bln vs. $1.72 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KEYCORP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de