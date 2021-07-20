Leading Operator Reiterates Strong Commitment to North American Growth Strategy

Sunrise Senior Living ("the Company") announced today that following a comprehensive strategic review, the Company will exit as manager of its United Kingdom ("UK") portfolio. Management of the 46 UK communities operating under the Sunrise and Gracewell Healthcare brands will be assumed by two leading providers of senior care in the UK, Signature Senior Lifestyle and Care UK, with existing community team members remaining in place to provide continuity in services. All parties are working collaboratively to help ensure a smooth management transition by year-end 2021.

"Looking forward, we see tremendous potential for growth across North America for Sunrise over the next decade. Capitalizing on these exciting opportunities requires an intense focus on our top strategic priorities, and we are doubling down on our collective efforts to champion quality of life for seniors across the United States and Canada where we believe strong market demand exists for highly personalized care and services," said Sunrise Chief Executive Officer, Jack R. Callison, Jr. "We fully intend to leverage our scalable operating platform to capitalize on these compelling growth opportunities. We will drive value through our robust ground-up development pipeline, the redevelopment of existing communities, the continued lease up of our newly opened communities, and the strategic acquisition of new management contracts. The future for Sunrise remains bright and we are eager to embark on this exciting next chapter of growth."

Most recently, Sunrise successfully opened communities in Old Town Alexandria, VA, Newton, MA, and Boynton Beach, FL, to bring the benefit of the organization's leading assisted living and memory care services to more seniors and their families. Additionally, the Company is completing construction of eight new communities projected to open in 2021 and early 2022.

Callison continued, "Throughout the last 20 years, we have proudly served thousands of seniors in the UK and have great appreciation for the many team members that made our communities a great place to live and work. We look forward to working closely with the Signature and Care UK teams throughout this transition to support our cherished residents with the high-quality care and service to which they are accustomed."

Sunrise Senior Living, a McLean, Va.-based company employs approximately 32,000 people. As of April 1, 2021, Sunrise operated 331 communities in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, including 21 Gracewell Healthcare communities, with a total unit capacity of approximately 29,600. Sunrise offers a full range of personalized senior living services, including independent living, assisted living, care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of memory loss, as well as nursing and rehabilitative services. To learn more about Sunrise, please visit SunriseSeniorLiving.com.

