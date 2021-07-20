Artist Katelyn Kopenhaver Awarded 2021 NYSCA/NYFA Artist Fellowship

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Artist and photographer Katelyn Kopenhaver has been named an Artist Fellow for Interdisciplinary Work by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA), with support from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA). Kopenhaver was selected by discipline-specific peer panels from a competitive group of over 3,500 applications.

Artist Katelyn Kopenhaver's new book, During the Day But Mostly At Night.

The NYSCA/NYFA Artist Fellowship is a $7,000 unrestricted cash award available to artists living in New York State and/or one of the Indian Nations located therein. This fellowship is awarded in fifteen different disciplines over a three-year period (five categories per year) and is intended to fund an artist's vision or voice at all levels of their artistic development.

"I'm honored to be recognized among this group of talented artists," said Katelyn Kopenhaver. "This valuable award will help me advance my work of pushing the boundaries of understanding around events and happenings that are often manipulated or overlooked by culture and are crucially important to address as an evolving society."

For more information about Katelyn Kopenhaver, visit katelynkopenhaver.com, and for further details about the award, click here for the NYFA blog.

About Katelyn Kopenhaver

Katelyn Kopenhaver is a photographer and multimedia artist based in New York City. Her conceptual works and performances investigate and expose atrocities that society has been conditioned to accept or has come to ignore. Originally from Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Kopenhaver received her BFA in photography from the School of Visual Arts. She has been a guest lecturer at Hunter College and the School of Visual Arts and has participated in panel discussions at Pen + Brush and The Plaxall Gallery in New York. Kopenhaver has been published in outlets that include New York Magazine, Netflix, ABC News, and The Brooklyn Rail. She recently completed her first book, During the Day But Mostly at Night, a compilation of haunting text and visuals published and commissioned by Pen + Brush. She also runs her own clothing line, A LINE OF KOPE. Kopenhaver is preoccupied with societal oversight, crucial moments that are seen but forgotten, the glimpse of an act between two people that alarms us, and an instant where we ask ourselves: "Should I intervene?"

