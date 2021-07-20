

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) raised its total service revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2021, based on strong subscriber growth during the first half of the year.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects service revenue growth of 4 to 5 percent, compared to the $463.1 million reported in 2020. Previously, the company expected total service revenue growth of approximately 3 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $602.87 million for the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de