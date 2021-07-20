Fineco adds International Asset Management to investing platform

LONDON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinecoBank announces funds from International Asset Management (IAM) are now available on its investing platform.

IAM is one of the oldest independent asset management firms specialising in Hedge Funds and Alternative UCITS investments, with a proven track record of over 30 years.

This announcement follows on from earlier announcements that funds from AXA, BNY Mellon Investment Management, Invesco, Vontobel and Wellington joined the Fineco platform this year.

Paolo Di Grazia, deputy general manager, Fineco: "We are committed to offering our customers wide-ranging and diverse investment options. The addition of International Asset Management is perfectly aligned to our growth strategy, and we are on course to achieving our goal as a world class provider of funds that meet all our customer needs."

Mirko Butti, managing partner at International Asset Management (IAM): "We are thrilled to be part of this new and exciting venture. Both our values and the direction in which we want to head are the ideal match to Fineco's approach. We look forward to working together and continuing to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients."

About FinecoBank

Launched in the UK in 2017, FinecoBank, a multi-currency bank and one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe, has built an integrated business model that provides customers with a One-Stop-Solution. Fineco's offer includes everything from a single account banking to trading and investment services and uses innovative transactional platforms that have been developed with proprietary technologies. Fineco represents a new way of banking, a smart way to invest money.

Fineco's mission is to simplify customers' lives when dealing with financial services and has developed a very powerful yet user-friendly platform. Learn more about us on finecobank.co.uk.

About International Asset Management (IAM)

IAM is one of the oldest independent asset management firms specialising in Hedge Funds and Alternative UCITS investments, with a proven track record of over 30 years. In 2015 we launched the IAM Investment ICAV; an Alternative UCITS platform that aims to bring high quality offshore managers into the UCITS space. Today IAM offers three different lines of business, including Bespoke Solutions, the IAM UCITS Platform and Funds of Alternative Funds. IAM is a signatory of UN Principles of Responsible Investing (PRI).