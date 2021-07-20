

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.45 billion, or $4.36 per share. This compares with $1.08 billion, or $3.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, HCA Healthcare, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.45 billion or $4.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.4% to $14.44 billion from $11.07 billion last year.



HCA Healthcare, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.45 Bln. vs. $1.10 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.37 vs. $3.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.16 -Revenue (Q2): $14.44 Bln vs. $11.07 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.30 to $17.10 Full year revenue guidance: $57.0 to $58.0 Bln



