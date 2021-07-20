Capstone Green Energy Corporation CEO, Darren Jamison, to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series

Webcast to Be Held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN) formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), a global partner in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, will be participating in the Water Tower Research Virtual Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET. The topic will be "An Update on Strategic Initiatives." Registration for the live event is limited, but the presentation may be accessed at any time after the event for replay.

Darren Jamison, Capstone Green Energy's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Fireside Chat Series hosted by Shawn Severson, Head of ClimateTech and Sustainable Investing at Water Tower Research.

The topic of the Fireside Chat is a review and update on the Company's strategic initiatives surrounding its recent transformation and expansion to provide more comprehensive microgrid solutions for customers.

Capstone Green Energy's four business lines are:

Energy as a Service (EaaS) through its industry-leading Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service program, microturbine rental fleet, and Distributor Support System (DSS).

Energy Conversion Products via its existing microturbine products and additional energy conversion and storage products, including Baker Hughes industrial gas turbines.

Energy Storage Products, which will begin to manufacture modular hybrid energy stations and lithium-ion battery energy storage systems (BESS) to be sold individually or combined as part of a custom microturbine battery storage solution.

Hydrogen Solutions, which will focus on expanding the Company's capability to use hydrogen as a fuel in its gas microturbines with a development roadmap to 100% hydrogen.

The presentation is open to all investors and will be webcast live and available for replay by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com and on the Water Tower Research website at www.watertowerresearch.com.

Investors interested in participating in this event must register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event is limited, but the presentation may be accessed at any time after the event for replay.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN) is a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals. Capstone Green Energy focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Energy Conversion Products are driven by the Company's industry-leading, highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a broad range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. The Energy Storage Products business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen Energy Solutions, Capstone Green Energy offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company's microturbine energy systems.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: rentals@CGRNenergy.com. To date, Capstone has shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries and estimates that, in FY21, it saved customers over $217 million in annual energy costs and approximately 397,000 tons of carbon. Total savings over the last three years are estimated at 1,115,100 tons of carbon and $698 million in annual energy savings.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com. Follow Capstone Green Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expectations for green initiatives and execution on the Company's growth strategy and other statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "should," "estimate," "intend," "may," "will," "plan," "goal" and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability of credit and compliance with the agreements governing the Company's indebtedness; the Company's ability to develop new products and enhance existing products; product quality issues, including the adequacy of reserves therefor and warranty cost exposure; intense competition; financial performance of the oil and natural gas industry and other general business, industry and economic conditions; the Company's ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; and the impact of pending or threatened litigation. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future operating results, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those filings. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events or for any other reason.

