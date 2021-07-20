Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2021) - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the Company) has started the 2021 drill program on the Del Norte property optioned from Teuton Resource Corp. The property located 34 kilometres east of Stewart, BC is comprised of 5,830.16 ha in 13 separate claims. To date, the property has had over $6,000,000.00 in exploration expenditures. It is located along a major structural break between volcanics to the west and sediments to the east.

Decade has the right to earn up to a 55 % interest under the following terms:

Payment of $400,000 over 4 years with an initial payment of $20,000.00.

Issuing 800,000 shares of Decade on signing.

Issuing $180,000.00 of Decade stock over a 4 year period.

Expenditures of $4,000,000.00 over 5 years.

Decade has the right to earn an additional 20 % by placing the property into production.

There is an underlying 2 % NSR on the property.

Drilling will initially focus on the LG/Argo zone. Highlights of drilling into the Argo zone in 2020 include:

1049.64 g/t Ag eq over 6.03 m in DDH DN20-18, included within an interval grading 119.95 g/t Ag Eq over 58.37m

2128.48 g/t Ag eq over 2.46m in DDH DN20-20, included within an interval grading 221.03 g/t Ag eq over 34.09m

Both DDH DN20-18 and 20 were the deepest intersections on the Argo zone and as they were collared 500m from each other indicate excellent potential for establishing tonnage with continued drilling in 2021. Further drilling on close spaced intervals will expand on the new zone.

The Company completed over 1300 m of drilling on the Terrace area properties including 12 holes on the Dardanelle Gold property and 3 on the Excelsior copper-gold prospect. On the Dardanelle, drilling intersected up to 5 m of quartz - sulphide veins in some of the holes. These were completed at the extreme north part of the vein system traced over 600 m of strike length and 300 m of height. The veins intersected are similar to those sampled in the fall of 2020. Logging and core cutting is being carried out in the Company facilities in Stewart.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca which is presently being updated. For investor information please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DECADE RESOURCES LTD.

"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90709