An energy transition investment report published this week has also revealed the former world record low price for solar power announced by the Al Dhafra project in Abu Dhabi last year, has fallen even lower since.A report into the global flow of capital into the energy transition has revealed plans for Vietnam's largest solar park, the Xuan Thien Ea Sup project in Dak Lak, to be expanded to 2.8 GW of generation capacity "by early 2022." The Global Investors Move Into Renewable Infrastructure report published on Monday by Cleveland-based thinktank the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...