LearnXtream Launches New Online Academy

SOFIA, Bulgaria, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite global lifting of social distancing restrictions in the past few months, a significant number of people still perform many tasks online rather than in public, crowded spheres. One of the sectors that has made a substantial shift to online is the learning and education sector, and for that reason the online academy LearnXtream has launched its new learning platform, now open to students from all around the world. According to the company, the courses offered will focus on the different financial markets, but material on many other topics will also be available, including business management and computing.

"We are glad to take part in this important revolution in the academic world," remarked LearnXtream's spokesperson, "since it is only natural for people today to be able to gain proper education from home. Education is a basic right, and we promise to make it as accessible as possible to anyone who wishes to gain it. That's why our prices will always stay fair and affordable - and that's a guarantee."

Educating the masses

Among the different courses which can be found on LearnXtream's new website are tutorials regarding commodities and future contracts, cryptocurrencies, trading strategies and tools, and more subjects. The website also offers e-books for those who prefer to learn this way, on various topics such as capital management, technical analysis, trading psychology, and more. Students can sign up for one of several learning packages, according to their goals and budget, and all of the relevant information regarding that - including pricing - can be found on LearnXtream's website.

"We invite everyone to give us a try and see what we have to offer," added the spokesperson. "There are also free courses on our website, so people can test the waters before making a decision. We are constantly updating our content, so there's definitely more worth waiting for."

About LearnXtream