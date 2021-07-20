Neuropathix, Inc. Announces Publication of PCT Patent Application for the Treatment of Radiation Dermatitis and Other Skin Disorders

DOYLESTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Neuropathix, Inc. ("Neuropathix" or the "Company") (OTCQB:NPTX), a socially responsible pain management life sciences company, announced today the publication of the global Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) Patent under Publication No. WO/2021/097351 "Functionalized 1,3-Benzene Diols and Their Method of Use for the Treatment of Radiation Dermatitis and Other Skin Disorders."

One of the compounds disclosed as part of this PCT Patent is the Company's proprietary ingredient LEA. LEA is the trademark and acronym for Limonenyldihydroxybenzyl Ethoxycarbonyl Azetidine, the designated International Nomenclature Cosmetic Ingredient (INCI) name assigned by Personal Care Products Council (PCPC) for the Company's patented monotherapeutic compound.

"A few years ago we were asked if we had a compound to treat radiation dermatitis, a significant problem for patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments for breast cancer. Of the CBD analogues that we developed, we felt that LEA was best to test in parallel with cannabidiol and tacrolimus. The preclinical results were very promising and brought us to not only patenting these select compounds, but also formulating a cream which we believe may be useful for relief of symptoms across several disorders. We are now looking at launching two branded products containing LEA, which we currently expect will happen sometime between the first and second quarter of 2022," said Dean Petkanas, CEO of Neuropathix.

LEA, the Company's novel small molecule has been shown in preclinical testing to have protective and anti-inflammatory properties. The inhibition of release of inflammatory substances from skin cells irradiated with UVB-radiation were used in testing to monitor the comparison of the two substances. Although both compounds were effective in preventing the release of TNF-alpha (TNFα), only LEA was found to be effective in preventing the release of IL-1-beta (IL-1β) from human epidermal cells. The experiments completed to date suggest that LEA may be more effective than cannabidiol ("CBD") in preventing inflammatory responses relevant to UVB-radiation.

Additionally, LEA was shown in preclinical testing to decrease inflammatory cytokine (TNFα, IL-1β, CXCL5 and IL-8) levels at concentrations 50 times less than toxic levels. LEA was shown to be effective in an in vitro photoaging experiment with anti-inflammatory action based on IL-6 inhibition against UVA irradiation in cultured human dermal fibroblasts cells. IL-6 is a cytokine (an immune system signaling molecule) that has been shown to promote inflammation and is currently among the targets believed to be creating the cytokine storm in SARS-CoV-2 ("COVID-19").

The market demand for products that defend against harmful UVB and UVA radiation has surged in recent years. Sun care products have moved from solely being intended for skin care to being a multifunctional first line of defense to sun exposure. The global sun care market has witnessed significant growth and is projected to reach $24.9 billion USD by 2024, while the global skin care products market is projected to reach $183.03 billion USD by 2025.

About Neuropathix, Inc.

Neuropathix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of a pipeline of next generation, socially responsible pain management and neuroprotective therapeutics to treat patients with significant unmet medical needs. Over the past ten years, Neuropathix has discovered, developed, and patented a global intellectual property estate, led by its lead clinical target, KLS-13019, as novel, new therapeutic agents designed to prevent and reverse neuropathic pain, reduce oxidative stress, and act as anti-inflammatory neuroprotectants. The Company's family of patented monotherapeutic molecules focuses on treating oxidative stress-related diseases, chronic pain management, and neurodegenerative disorders. The therapeutic targets include chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), a chronic neuropathy caused by toxic chemotherapeutic agents; hepatic encephalopathy (HE), a neurotoxic brain-liver disorder caused by excessive concentrations of ammonia and ethanol in the brain; mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), a disorder associated with single and repetitive impact injuries; and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a disease associated with highly repetitive impact injuries in professional and amateur sports. Neuropathix conducts its research and development efforts at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County in Doylestown, PA.

For more information about Neuropathix, visit www.neuropathix.com and the Company's Twitter page at @neuropathix.

