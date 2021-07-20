

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) reported Tuesday that net earnings for the second quarter increased to $13.97 million or $0.48 per share from $9.53 million or $0.33 per share in the prior-year quarter.



On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total net sales for the quarter increased 35 percent to a record $122.9 million from $91.1 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenue of $118.35 million for the quarter.



