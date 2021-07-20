Update adds Character Awakening, New Demonic Raid, special in-game anniversary events and more

Darkness Rises, Nexon America's third-person action mobile role-playing game (RPG), is celebrating its third anniversary with a host of new content, special anniversary events, and rewards including a free gift to all who login starting today through August 22, 2021.

The Legends Awaken update adds exciting new content that not only commemorates the third anniversary milestone, but advances game lore with the new skill Character Awakening, new Demonic Raid, the new Royal Kitty Pet, and an assortment of anniversary events allowing players to join in on the celebration.

New skills Character Awakening: Allows existing characters to surpass their current abilities by unlocking powerful new skills and Awakening traits. Character Awakening Skills improve the overall power of character abilities, increasing the power to the maximum skill and enhancement levels of the character.

New Demonic Raid: In addition to learning new skills, players can take on the brand new real-time co-operative raid against the latest high level boss Bakura with up to two other players and bag the all-new high level Rank L equipment, craft even more top level gear with materials you win, and earn bonus rewards for playing with guild members.

Events/Equipment: To help players bolster their last line of defense against the Demonic commanders, take part in the upcoming events and new raid to ensure you and your team have what it takes to protect the Mortal Plane from Bakura's invasion while he is still at only 30% strength. Go even further by earning exclusive Wings from completing the Demonic Raid.

In addition to the Legends Awaken game content, the update also adds a series of timed events and rewards for players to join in on the celebration with the following anniversary events:

Free Gift

From July 20 through August 22, all players who log into the game will receive a free gift just for logging in during the anniversary event; the gift includes two Level 60 Rank S++ Weapons 3rd Anniversary Login Event - From now through August 16, players who log into the game for consecutive days will receive a variety of Gold, Gems, Pet Summon Tickets, Gear Summon Tickets, Rank S Refining Stones, Rank S Jewels, and Rank S Runes. Players who log in for the full seven days will receive the previous rewards plus Rank S++ Gear

Lucky Spin

From July 20 through August 17, a special roulette event will be held at Iron Guard Square, where players can earn four types of third anniversary coins once per day, and coins can be sold in exchange for gold Costume Collection - From July 20 through August 17, players who collect all parts of any specific costume that are in Costume Treasure Chest #9, will receive a buff for that character that will last for four weeks.

- From July 20 through August 17, players who collect all parts of any specific costume that are in Costume Treasure Chest #9, will receive a buff for that character that will last for four weeks. Mission Event - From July 20 through August 17, players can complete certain missions during the allocated event time period and earn points which can be used to redeem a wealth of new items including Rank L Awakening Stones, Rank L skill change tickets, Pet Eggs, high level crafting materials and more.

The update also features brand new Military Band costumes, new Awakening Link skills and more than 19 selectable passive Awakening traits to choose from.

To join in on the festivities, players can download the game for iOS or Android. For more information about Darkness Rises, visit: https://dr.nexon.com.

About Darkness Riseshttps://dr.nexon.com/

Launched in 2018, Darkness Rises is a revolutionary, next-gen action RPG from Nexon that combines breathtaking graphics, state-of-the-art immersive gameplay and harrowing boss battles right in the palm of your hands. Featuring unique classes and beautifully rendered battles on iOS and Android, Darkness Rises has amassed over 23 million players, 35 million curated characters and 2.4 million completed quests since launch.

About Nexon America Inc. https://www.nexon.com/

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

