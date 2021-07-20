

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - KONE Corp. reported that its second-quarter net income rose to 288.3 million euros or 0.55 euros per basic share from 244.4 million euros or 0.47 euros per basic share in the prior year.



Sales for the quarter grew 11.0% to 2.81 billion euros from last year. At comparable exchange rates, sales grew by 12.7%.



For 2021, the company now expects sales growth to be in the range of 4% to 6% at comparable exchange rates as compared to 2020. Previously, it was expected that sales growth to be in the range of 2% to 6% at comparable exchange rates.



Annual adjusted EBIT margin is now expected to be in the range of 12.4% to 13.0% compared to the prior outlook of 12.4% to 13.2%.



