Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Directorate Change

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

("the Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Directorate Change

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund is pleased to announce that it expects to appoint Gill Morris to the Board of the Company as Non-Executive Director, subject to the completion of customary due diligence checks by the Company's Nominated Adviser. On formal appointment, Mrs Morris would also join the Audit and the Management & Engagement committees of the Board, as well as replace Stephen Coe as Chair of the Audit Committee prior to 31 December 2021 and the market will be updated at that time.

Mrs Morris has more than 35 years' experience working in Australia, London and Guernsey.

Mrs Morris was appointed as Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee to The International Stock Exchange Group (TISEG) in January 2021. She also runs her own coaching & consultancy business.

Previously, Mrs Morris spent 26 years with Specsavers, including as a Director of Tax & Treasury and ultimately as Director of Risk and Government Affairs.

Qualifying as a Chartered Accountant and a Chartered Tax Adviser, she held tax adviser positions at Touche Ross & Co in London and Australia, and KPMG in Australia and Guernsey. Mrs Morris also holds the Financial Planning Certificate, a BSc in Agriculture from Newcastle upon Tyne University, a BA in Humanities with History from the Open University and is an Affiliate Member of the Institute of Risk Management and a member of the Institute of Directors.



Mrs Morris has served as a Non-States Member of Guernsey's Public Accounts Committee and a Non-States Member of the Scrutiny Management Committee. In addition, she is currently a Panel Member of the Financial Scrutiny Panel and the Guernsey Tax Tribunal. She was previously a Member of the Trade Policy Advisory Panel.

Any additional disclosures required to be made pursuant to Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules will be made subsequently, including confirmation of the effective date of her appointment.

Norman Crighton, Chairman of Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund, commented:

"We are delighted to announce the expected appointment of Gill as a Non-Executive Director to the Board of the Company, subject to the customary due diligence checks. Gill brings a wealth of experience, including a non-executive role with The International Stock Exchange Group, senior advisory roles to Governmental Panels in Guernsey and many years of senior corporate experience particularly at Specsavers. We believe that Gill's skillset will further strengthen the Company's approach to Governance and we look forward to working with her."

Gill Morris commented:

"I am delighted to join the Board of WKOF at what promises to be a very exciting time. Looking forward, I hope to add value based on my wide range of skills and experience particularly around stakeholder management as well as leveraging my experience as Chair of the Financial Scrutiny Panel for the Guernsey government in relation to the Audit Committee."

