SBB Research Group recognizes three Chicago-area charities as the July 2021 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic (in alphabetical order):

Firehouse Community Arts Center (Chicago) prevents and interrupts the cycle of violence in the community by offering at-risk youth and young adults the opportunity to participate in programs with a focus on dance and music.

Gratitude Generation (Deerfield) supports the community by coordinating volunteer service opportunities for children, families, and organizations.

Journeys: The Road Home (Palatine) provides shelter, social services, and housing to the homeless and those at risk.

These finalists will give brief presentations via videoconference to the investment firm's staff, who will ask questions to learn more about each of these important causes. The employees will then vote to allocate the company's award. Each finalist will receive at least a $1,000 donation.

Last month, Fill a Heart 4 Kids received a $5,000 grant to provide support, supplies, and a sense of community to homeless and foster children in Illinois. In addition, an SBB Research Group STEM Scholarship was awarded to Amanda Alves, a biochemistry student at Old Dominion University.

Any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is encouraged to apply at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant.

About SBB Research Group

SBB Research Group LLC is a Chicago-based investment management firm that views the market through a systematic, interdisciplinary lens. Led by applied mathematician Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven, an experienced professional in economics and computer science, the company specializes in bespoke investments designed to protect and grow investor capital.

