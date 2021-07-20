- (PLX AI) - Sixt Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,950-2,100 million.
- • Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 190-220 million
- • Consensus pretax profit expectation was EUR 187 million (consensus collected by the company)
- • Consensus revenue expectation was EUR 2,090 million
- • Sixt Q2 revenue is expected to be approximately EUR 498 million
- • Q2 pretax profit expected to be approximately EUR 78 million
- • The average of the analysts' estimates collected by Sixt amount to EUR 468 million for revenue and EUR 61 million for pretax profit
