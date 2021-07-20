An Australian-Russian research group has developed a silicon heterojunction solar cell based on p-type gallium-doped wafers with an efficiency of 22.6% and an improved stability. The scientists are convinced that these wafers may become a mainstream solution for the SHJ segment within the next decade.A group of scientists from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Russian heterojunction solar module producer Hevel Solar has developed a novel hydrogenation process that is claimed to have the potential to improve the stabilized efficiency of p-type heterojunction (SHJ) solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...