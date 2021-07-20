The "Luxembourg Life Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Luxembourg Life Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into Luxembourg's life insurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium accepted during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2024).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of Luxembourg's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of Luxembourg's life insurance segment.

A comprehensive overview of Luxembourg's economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.

Luxembourg's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

Luxembourg's life insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business.

Luxembourg's life insurance reinsurance business's market structure giving details of premium accepted.

Distribution channels deployed by Luxembourg's life insurers.

Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.

Scope

It provides historical values for Luxembourg's life insurance segment for the report's 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the 2019-2024 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in Luxembourg's life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2024.

It profiles the top life insurance companies in Luxembourg and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Summary Trends and KPIs

Key Trends by Line of Business

Term Life

Endowment

Capitalization

Pension

Other Life Insurance

Distribution Channels

Competitive Landscape

Competitor Profiles

Reinsurance

Regulatory and Compliance

Competitor Profiles

Insurtech

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Cali Europe

La Luxembourgeoise Vie S.A.

Foyer Vie S.A.

Cardif Lux Vis S.A.

Swiss Life (Luxembourg) S.A.

Baloise Vie Luxembourg S.A.

Lombard International Assurance SA

Allianz Life Luxembourgh S.A.

Vitis Life S.A.

La Mondiale E

