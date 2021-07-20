Increased Use of Cloud-based POS System for Retail Transactions Boosts Revenue in the Global Retail Analytics Market, says TMR

Big data has aided businesses in anticipating client behaviour patterns and preferences with greater accuracy

The growing use of digitization as well as increased competitiveness compelling businesses to employ retail analytics to lead to whopping growth of retail analytics market at 19% CAGR through 2027

ALBANY, N.Y., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The retail sector is quickly shifting away from the methods of manual checkout and is moving towards computer controlled point-of-sale (POS) operations. Because business owners can easily handle rising sales across many shop locations, POS technology has substantially contributed to the expansion of the retail industry across the globe. Participants in the global Retail Analytics Market are putting a greater emphasis on cloud-based POS solutions. This is due to the fact that cloud-based deployment methods are expected to generate the most income in the retail analytics industry.

As a result, manufacturers are creating innovative POS systems that make use of the cloud-as-a-service approach. They are developing cutting-edge networked systems that can deliver on-demand data analytics and services to assist merchants get a competitive edge over their competitors. Small businesses can also save costs by investing in enterprise-level solutions. Since cloud-based solutions have assisted in drastically reducing upfront installation costs, incremental opportunities in the retail analytics industry are growing. The widespread use of tablets and smartphones has accelerated the introduction of cloud-based POS systems, which is likely to play an important role in the expansion of the global retail analytics market over the forecast timeline, from 2019 to 2027.

For the projection period of 2019 to 2027, the global retail analytics market is on track to attain a spectacular value. The market is projected to rise at a double-digit growth rate of 19% CAGR over the forecast timeline, from 2019 to 2027, and is estimated to be valued at around US$ 24 Bn through 2027. With the rising adoption of digitization in business, retail analytics can now collect enormous amounts of data from personal gadgets and gather additional insights into customer buying preferences, purchase decisions, and behaviour.

Key Findings of Market Report

Retail Automation and Use of Cutting-edge Technologies to Spur Demand in Near Future

The Internet of Things (IoT) is rapidly infiltrating the retail analytics environment. Although shops have benefited from the Internet of Things in terms of improving consumer experience, they may face problems when new developments begin.

The retail business in the Europe and the US has seen a rise in the number of shop closures during the last several years. This is due to the fact that most small as well as medium-sized businesses lack the network and infrastructural components needed for retail IoT applications. This is a serious issue since it is quite challenging for SMEs to compete with larger companies. Large-sized businesses can make large capital expenditures and have the required resources to support retail automation. To address these issues, participants in the global retail analytics market are providing IoT solutions by modifying the system's feature set. Small businesses will be be encouraged to invest in instalments or EMIs, and small businesses will be able to progressively commit their cash to updated versions of retail IoT apps as they make consistent profits. As retail automation is expected to reach across all level of retails business in the near future.

Phenomenal Rise in the Usage of Smartphones is Estimated to Augur Well for the Market

A variety of factors have aided in the global retail analytics industry's ascension to such great heights. The increasing usage of personal electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops has aided global firms in collecting huge volumes of customer data from all of these gadgets. Businesses may acquire important and real-time insights about consumers' behavioural patterns, buying preferences, and purchase patterns by analysing vast volumes of data. These insights have assisted businesses in making better strategic decisions as well as reducing operating costs. The trend of online shopping have opened up opportunities for global retail e-commerce packaging sector as retail analytics are able to offer better insight into online buying behaviour and choices of consumers.

Retail Analytics Market: Growth Drivers

Using a variety of modern tools, retail analytics make businesses more conscious of how they use the gathered data. To target the correct customers, these systems automatically evaluate data and give insights about product sales, pricing, and quantity. They also spot patterns and changes, as well as provide smart suggestions for the future.

In today's omni-channel environment, shoppers aren't only concerned with items and pricing. They are also drawn to merchants' customer experience services. As a result, retailers must be aware of their consumers' demands in order to give better customer service. With the assistance from retail analytics, retailers can now analyse consumer data and forecast client demands.

Retail Analytics Market: Key Competitors

Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd

IBM Corporation

Fractal Analytics Inc.

SAS Institute, Inc.

RetailNext, Inc

Retail Analytics Market: Segmentation

Component

Software

Services

Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud-based

Application

Store Operation Analytics

Customer Analytics

