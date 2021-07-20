Also, Wafer producer Zhonghuan Semiconductor has further reduced the prices of its products.Shanghai-listed Linyang Energy has announced the signing of an agreement with the government of Bengbu City, in Anhui province, to build a renewable energy complex comprising a 1.5 GW solar farm, a 500 MW wind power plant, and a 400 MW/800 MWh energy storage facility. According to Linyang's statement, the renewables projects will be integrated with local industry and will include fishpond aquaculture and agriculture. The company wants to invest around RMB10.8 billion (US$1.67 billion) in the project, which ...

