PR Newswire
20.07.2021 | 16:40
FLEXIM Helps India

Employees donate for emergency aid project

BERLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spring of 2021, as the situation in many countries began to slightly improve, India was heavily hit by the second wave of COVID and experienced a collapse of the health system with tragic consequences. FLEXIM employees immediately started a company-wide fundraising campaign that collected 4,300 euros. FLEXIM employees felt that they shouldn't just watch, they had to help. The company, known for its non-invasive ultrasonic flowmeters, matched employee donations as part of their FLEXIM Cares initiative so that 8,600 euros could be transferred to the Akshaya Patra Foundation. This non-profit organization delivers meals and food packages to marginalized and low-income sections of the population as part of coronavirus emergency relief activities. With the donations, a total of 24,960 cooked meals for people in Delhi and Bangalore were financed and distributed.

Contact:

Jörg Sacher, PR / Communications

FLEXIM GmbH, marketing@flexim.com, www.flexim.com

