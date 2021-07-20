Pressure BioSciences Inc.: Pressure BioSciences to Expand on Recent UST Platform Breakthroughs and Impending Agrochem Asset Acquisition at Upcoming Emerging Growth Conference

Company Invites Investors, Analysts, and Advisors to Attend Its Real-Time, Interactive UST Platform and Agrochem Asset Acquisition Update, Followed by a Q&A Session, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and services to the worldwide life sciences, agriculture, food & beverage, and other key industries, today announced the Company's participation in the July 21st Emerging Growth Conference. This real-time, interactive investor conference will feature 11 companies, presenting for 30-45 minutes each. PBI's President and CEO, Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, has been asked to lead off the conference and to expand on the Company's recently reported long-term CBD stability and Astaxanthin processing breakthroughs using its Ultra Shear Technology (UST) nanoemulsification platform. Mr. Schumacher will also present an update on its impending acquisition of assets of a global eco-friendly agrochemicals company. Mr. Schumacher's presentation information is below:

DATE: Wednesday, July 21, 2021 (9:30 am EDT)

PRESENTATION: Video Webcast

REGISTER: Click here to register for the conference

Highlights of Recent Press Release on UST Nanoemulsification of Astaxanthin

Astaxanthin is considered one of the world's most potent antioxidants

Applications span pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, food & beverage, and animal feed industries

As an antioxidant, it is more potent than Vitamin C (6,000x), Coenzyme Q (800x), and Vitamin E (100x)

It is plant oil based, which makes it difficult to absorb by humans/animals when taken as a supplement

UST-processed nanoemulsions of Astaxanthin oil would significantly increase its water solubility and bioavailability, extend its shelf-life, allow for more precise dosing, and save costs for manufacturers/consumers

The worldwide market for Astaxanthin was estimated to be $1 billion in 2019

Highlights of Recent Press Release on Achievement of Over One Year Shelf-life of UST Nanoemulsified CBD Oil

Many vitamins and other dietary supplements are oil-based and thus difficult for humans/animals to absorb

Science has shown that that oil-based products processed to the nano-level (nanoemulsions) are significantly more water soluble, bioavailable, and long-term stable

True long-term stable nanoemulsions are difficult to make, especially at large, commercial scale

UST processed nanoemulsions of CBD oil in water were shown to soar past PBI's one-year stability goal, with over 14 months of long-term stability

Such rock-solid stability opens up explosive growth potential for UST-processed CBD-infused beverages

The CBD market is expected to grow to approximately $13 Billion by 2028

About EmergingGrowth.com & the Emerging Growth Conference

Founded in 2009, EmergingGrowth.com quickly became a leading, independent small cap media portal. Over the years, it has developed an extensive history of providing unparalleled content in identifying emerging growth companies and markets that can be overlooked by the investment community.

The Emerging Growth Conference has proven to be an effective way for publicly traded companies to present and communicate new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community in an effective and time efficient manner. The audience includes potentially thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Ourprimary focus is the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g.,oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

