Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Jamestown Residential 2021-1 DAC (Jamestown Residential). The transaction is a static RMBS securitisation backed by predominantly reperforming mortgage loans (RPL). The underlying collateral consists of a €554.6 million mixed portfolio of seasoned first lien performing and re-performing mortgages that are secured by majority owner occupied (OO) and buy-to-let (BTL) properties located in Ireland. The portfolio includes mortgages originated by three Irish originators Bank of Scotland (Ireland) Limited (67.1%, BoSI), Start Mortgages DAC (29.3%, Start) and Nua Mortgages Limited (3.7%, Nua). Jamestown Residential comprises loans which collateralised Jepson Residential 2019-1 DAC (Jepson 2019-1) which is the seller in the transaction. Jamestown Residential is essentially a refinancing of the notes currently outstanding under Jepson 2019-1 transaction. The loans comprising Jamestown Residential portfolio will be initially serviced by Start and following the end of an interim period the entire portfolio will be taken over by Pepper Finance Corporation (Ireland) DAC. Lone Star Funds acquired the mortgage loans originated by Start and Nua in December 2014. The mortgage loans originated by BoSI were acquired in February 2015.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

