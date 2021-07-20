Increase in Video revenues of +22% vs. H1 2020

Business strengthened with the launch of 40 channels during the first half, bringing the total offering to 106 channels, and nearly 400,000 subscribers at end June

Continued international expansion with the enrichment of the premium thematic content library and successful integration of TV4 teams in the United States

Launch of a new version of Alchimie Studio to leverage the potential of the creative economy by offering total autonomy to talents

Successful handover during the absence of Nicolas d'Hueppe, Founder and CEO of Alchimie, whose return is scheduled for September 2021

Delayed several co-creation and distribution contracts

ALCHIMIE (FR0014000JX7 ALCHI Eligible PEA-PME) (Paris:ALCHI), an OTT (over the top) subscription video on demand (SVoD) platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups and talents, announces its 2021 half-year consolidated revenues.

€m 30-06-2021 30-06-2020 Change Half-year revenues 15.6 13.7 +14%

The Group's consolidated half-yearly revenues (IFRS) amounted to €15.6 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of +14% compared to June 30, 2020. The Video activity maintained its momentum with a growth rate of +22% compared to the first half of 2020 and reached €14.2 million.

Business consolidation

The first half of 2021 was marked by the consolidation of the business following the launch of 36 new channels during the period, bringing Alchimie's offering to 106 co-published channels, in line with the target of 140 end of 2021. In France, Alchimie now co-publishes 56 channels with celebrities and talents or media groups, representing 55% of the total number of channels. Abroad, respectively 17 and 10 channels are co-published by the Group in the United Kingdom and the United States.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had 391,000 subscribers.

Given the delay of several co-creation and distribution contracts, the Company may have to reassess its objectives. A more precise update on the strategic objectives and roadmap will be communicated in September when Nicolas d'Hueppe, CEO and founder of Alchimie, will be returning.

Ramp-up of the platform following the signing of numerous co-publishing, media and talent, and distribution partnerships

The past semester was marked by the signing of numerous partnerships with media groups (Point de Vue, the leading SVOD channel dedicated to royal families and exceptional people), content producers (Phare Ouest, All3Media) and stakeholders in the creative economy. In terms of distribution, Alchimie has signed a strategic partnership with Altice for the distribution of premium content through the new RMC BFM Play platform, and has strengthened its strategic partnership with Samsung TV Plus, which will now offer the platform's content in Europe. The Group has also partnered with Struum, an innovative streaming service with a unique credit system, for the distribution of 13 theme channels to the American public. Finally, several structuring partnerships with other leading distributors are currently being signed and could be announced in the coming months.

Continued international expansion with the enrichment of the premium thematic content library and the successful integration of TV4 teams in the United States

During the period, the success of the international expansion was reflected in the platform's increased visibility among stakeholders in the ecosystem, including talent, media and content producers. This ramp-up notably follows the Group's entry into the US market after the acquisition of the assets of TV4, last March, an operation that enabled it to integrate a portfolio of more than 30 co-published English-language thematic channels. Over the period, Alchimie's international library has been enriched by more than 5 thousand hours of additional premium content in a variety of affinities (crime, documentaries, people). In particular, Alchimie has signed a partnership with All3media for the co-publishing of the award-winning thematic OTT channel Inside Outside and the integration of 400 hours of premium content into Alchimie's English-language library of thematic channels. These developments also demonstrate the Group's ability to integrate and structure teams on an international level, such as TV4 in the United States and in Spain.

Launch of a new version of Alchimie Studio to leverage the potential of the creative economy by offering total autonomy to talents

On the technological side, a new version of the Alchimie platform for channel co-editing has been launched, giving users, both talent and media, complete autonomy in their editing work. This step forward captures the full potential of the creative economy and supports overall profitability, as the launch of new channels can now be done at marginal cost. It also favors a better distribution of resources to the benefit of channels with very high audiences.

Jean-Michel Neyret, Deputy CEO: The first half of 2021 was marked by Alchimie's penetration of the U.S. market, where SVOD enjoys solid growth prospects. The numerous international channels launches during the first half of the year illustrate the universality and flexibility of Alchimie's model, based on revenue sharing between rights owners, media and talent, and distributors. Despite the delay in our business plan, partly due to exogenous factors, we are confident in our ability to accelerate our publishing and distribution agreements that will support the growth of our subscriber base. At the same time, we continue to strengthen our channel publishing technology platform, which now offers full autonomy to our talent, thereby increasing our profitability potential ».

Gabriel Fossorier, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors: The success of temporary handover is also a key fact of the period. Its successful implementation, which reflects the maturity of governance, has ensured operational continuity, as evidenced by the signing of first-rate co-publishing and distribution partnerships, and has supported the consolidation of the business with the launch of 40 channels during the period. We are looking forward to the return of Nicolas d'Hueppe in early September, who will then provide a more in-depth review of Alchimie's strategy and development outlook

Next financial publication: 2021Half-year results, October 19, 2021 after market close

About Alchimie

Alchimie is a channel factory: a unique video platform in partnership with talents and media to co-publish their own thematic channel. Alchimie has a catalog of more than 60,000 hours of content from more than 300 renowned partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises or Zed). Alchimie partners with 70+ talents (celebrities, influencers), brands and media groups to create new channels (Cultivons-Nous, The Big Issue, Army Stories, Jacques Attali, Poisson Fécond, Vaughan, Michael Rowe, Spektrum der Wissenschaft) which are then distributed on more than 60 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Orange, Movistar, Samsung, Huawei, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenues. In 2019, Alchimie acquired TVPlayer, the largest independent OTT platform in the UK. With offices in France, the UK, Germany, Spain and Australia, Alchimie employs 125 people and is ranked 48th in FW500 (ranking of French technology companies).

