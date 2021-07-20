EQS Group-News: OC Oerlikon
Ladies and Gentlemen,
We cordially invite you to join us on our conference call, where Oerlikon CEO Dr. Roland Fischer and CFO Philipp Müller will provide you with information on the business development and financial performance for the second quarter of 2021.
To join the webcast and to view the accompanying presentation, please click here.
In order to ask questions in the Q&A session, please dial-in.
Dial-in numbers:
