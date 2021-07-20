Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at June 30th, 2021:
64,801 shares
€22,134,663
In the first half of 2021, it has been negotiated a total of:
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 10,731
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 12,641
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,262,866 shares for €101,660,496
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,295,792 shares for €104,417,380
Recap:
- At the previous statement date (December 31st, 2020), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
97,727 shares
€19,377,778
In the second half of 2020, it has been negotiated a total of:
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 9,167
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 9,263
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,331,316 shares for €92,529,715
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,346,196 shares for €93,676,081
- When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
90,346 shares
€19,880,644
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
Date
Buy
Sell
Quantity
Number of executions
Traded volume
Quantity
Number of executions
Traded volume
04/01/2021
12 500
77
936 150
05/01/2021
12 500
109
939 758
12 500
160
941 423
06/01/2021
5 555
64
421 697
13 055
106
998 955
07/01/2021
10 000
43
790 400
08/01/2021
16 500
240
1 329 867
16 500
113
1 331 445
11/01/2021
12 500
96
1 004 925
7 000
102
563 405
12/01/2021
15 000
118
1 198 777
11 507
132
921 094
13/01/2021
3 000
15
239 983
5 507
51
441 013
14/01/2021
8 046
45
647 831
46
1
3 715
15/01/2021
2 805
20
223 107
2 805
42
223 464
18/01/2021
17 000
153
1 351 918
17 000
280
1 352 493
19/01/2021
7 500
52
598 569
5 000
55
399 500
20/01/2021
10 500
114
838 283
10 500
95
838 931
21/01/2021
5 000
36
399 250
5 000
65
400 200
22/01/2021
5 000
49
400 450
2 500
33
200 900
25/01/2021
5 000
60
397 050
670
12
53 587
26/01/2021
747
5
58 415
8 247
53
652 259
27/01/2021
12 500
84
989 000
5 700
55
452 392
28/01/2021
12 500
93
960 481
14 000
177
1 077 817
29/01/2021
25 000
148
1 913 756
24 900
420
1 907 093
01/02/2021
8 200
123
628 177
8 500
45
651 516
02/02/2021
6 593
81
509 146
8 093
71
625 460
03/02/2021
5 165
84
403 863
5 165
40
404 486
04/02/2021
10 000
59
775 380
12 000
136
931 787
05/02/2021
12 866
110
1 000 089
8 500
124
660 951
08/02/2021
7 020
75
547 485
8 720
102
680 628
09/02/2021
7 500
65
583 056
7 500
115
583 350
10/02/2021
5 070
59
394 883
5 070
25
395 372
11/02/2021
25 000
97
1 891 728
22 500
285
1 707 079
12/02/2021
929
5
68 746
8 429
51
632 636
15/02/2021
5 000
20
375 650
2 500
22
188 800
16/02/2021
5 000
40
374 350
5 000
40
375 350
17/02/2021
7 500
61
562 892
7 500
68
564 750
18/02/2021
10 000
74
750 350
10 000
77
753 926
19/02/2021
5 000
33
372 850
5 000
40
374 350
22/02/2021
10 247
77
757 752
222
2
16 517
23/02/2021
15 000
108
1 079 950
10 000
74
720 400
24/02/2021
17 193
148
1 244 582
19 693
176
1 428 167
25/02/2021
11 000
97
796 692
11 000
167
798 026
26/02/2021
15 000
67
1 078 450
15 000
166
1 079 611
01/03/2021
5 010
78
364 324
7 710
58
561 372
02/03/2021
12 650
102
924 521
7 650
63
560 844
03/03/2021
10 000
81
725 745
3 000
29
218 324
04/03/2021
7 220
69
518 992
7 220
63
520 228
05/03/2021
12 500
100
896 375
15 000
136
1 077 950
08/03/2021
2 500
15
182 150
17 500
106
1 294 800
09/03/2021
7 500
61
565 900
10/03/2021
11 250
122
853 385
11 000
88
836 506
11/03/2021
900
14
69 121
7 500
38
577 350
12/03/2021
15 500
96
1 192 066
8 000
92
615 550
15/03/2021
22 500
216
1 717 038
12 292
70
941 508
16/03/2021
7 500
60
572 850
17/03/2021
13 201
128
1 005 032
4 201
43
320 219
18/03/2021
25 000
137
1 875 069
17 500
255
1 314 334
19/03/2021
23 000
136
1 709 725
16 750
181
1 247 746
22/03/2021
15 000
119
1 107 300
15 000
191
1 108 559
23/03/2021
25 000
222
1 848 599
25 000
322
1 849 842
24/03/2021
20 000
190
1 489 754
20 000
198
1 490 994
25/03/2021
5 000
31
372 007
7 500
74
560 523
26/03/2021
975
6
75 075
13 475
88
1 040 120
29/03/2021
17 500
254
1 370 281
20 500
148
1 606 010
30/03/2021
20 798
156
1 645 015
17 798
179
1 408 740
31/03/2021
8 000
72
635 020
13 000
81
1 032 251
01/04/2021
18 590
178
1 482 693
21 090
225
1 683 252
06/04/2021
15 701
131
1 254 555
10 701
118
855 603
07/04/2021
12 627
71
999 262
5 127
76
406 235
08/04/2021
15 000
80
1 199 500
09/04/2021
2 500
18
202 750
10 000
83
815 500
12/04/2021
10 000
88
826 450
10 000
52
827 350
13/04/2021
10 000
78
829 950
10 000
53
831 650
14/04/2021
7 500
46
618 050
15/04/2021
2 500
7
206 300
10 000
51
826 200
16/04/2021
2 976
30
246 210
7 500
55
622 600
19/04/2021
22 833
214
1 904 446
21 433
268
1 788 727
20/04/2021
15 633
167
1 298 377
16 633
158
1 384 158
21/04/2021
27 500
255
2 281 726
21 500
241
1 785 524
22/04/2021
7 075
87
589 095
11 975
143
997 522
23/04/2021
20 600
182
1 708 584
20 000
236
1 659 830
26/04/2021
12 500
127
1 035 249
12 500
167
1 035 850
27/04/2021
17 500
159
1 458 453
17 500
136
1 459 582
28/04/2021
12 500
78
1 032 500
29/04/2021
14 512
115
1 188 000
14 512
163
1 188 508
30/04/2021
13 000
107
1 060 437
8 000
92
653 412
03/05/2021
9 725
91
792 281
15 000
176
1 223 060
04/05/2021
28 500
212
2 320 385
26 000
338
2 117 728
05/05/2021
12 500
101
1 025 750
06/05/2021
9 000
92
764 381
16 500
97
1 404 619
07/05/2021
9 344
143
808 109
8 344
32
724 685
10/05/2021
10 335
79
884 243
335
1
28 944
11/05/2021
12 500
82
1 045 096
12 500
55
1 046 715
12/05/2021
7 500
53
632 600
13/05/2021
7 500
60
630 650
7 500
57
631 150
14/05/2021
5 000
46
431 000
7 500
44
648 250
17/05/2021
13 175
179
1 143 736
14 556
177
1 265 158
18/05/2021
12 500
161
1 090 426
11 500
81
1 004 570
19/05/2021
14 646
127
1 261 023
10 757
163
927 068
20/05/2021
3 500
28
302 550
8 500
71
736 100
21/05/2021
7 500
73
656 056
10 000
54
875 500
24/05/2021
5 000
50
438 853
5 000
62
439 272
25/05/2021
18 750
138
1 650 381
16 250
195
1 430 985
27/05/2021
15 000
143
1 305 872
16 500
223
1 437 616
28/05/2021
11 500
116
995 559
7 000
93
606 263
31/05/2021
5 000
67
430 300
2 500
23
215 700
01/06/2021
7 500
54
643 600
5 000
49
430 400
02/06/2021
6 718
50
575 423
9 218
66
791 102
03/06/2021
677
5
58 357
5 139
42
443 654
04/06/2021
5 000
20
435 000
08/06/2021
325
1
28 685
10 000
56
886 150
09/06/2021
13 700
131
1 217 703
4 700
64
418 098
10/06/2021
16 006
82
1 408 209
20 006
180
1 761 595
11/06/2021
10 000
82
881 977
3 022
26
266 881
14/06/2021
8 000
63
701 539
13 500
149
1 187 534
15/06/2021
4 151
35
368 647
12 151
81
1 079 183
16/06/2021
12 500
126
1 115 877
4 630
89
413 438
17/06/2021
13 750
115
1 213 179
13 750
87
1 213 752
18/06/2021
15 000
109
1 316 889
13 000
132
1 141 524
21/06/2021
8 510
74
740 142
13 510
144
1 177 808
22/06/2021
5 000
40
440 116
10 000
72
882 400
23/06/2021
10 750
78
949 503
11 500
90
1 016 070
24/06/2021
4 000
34
357 483
25/06/2021
10 000
64
891 150
6 000
41
534 960
28/06/2021
16 317
117
1 454 984
11 096
119
990 318
29/06/2021
10 000
69
902 171
10 000
53
903 350
30/06/2021
10 000
83
892 575
2 932
32
262 033
Key financial dates:
- 2021 first-half results: July 30,2021
"Quiet period1" starts June 30, 2021
- Capital Markets Day: September 22, 2021
- 2021 nine-month results: November 4, 2021
"Quiet period1" starts October 5, 2021
1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.
ABOUT LEGRAND
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of €6.1 billion in 2020. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).
https://www.legrandgroup.com
*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.
https://www.legrandgroup.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects-program
