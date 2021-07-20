Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
Issuer name
Issuer identification code
Transaction date
Identification code of the
Daily total volume (in
Daily weighted
average price of
Platform
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
12/07/2021
FR0010259150
8000
87.8751
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
12/07/2021
FR0010259150
500
87.6648
CEUX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
12/07/2021
FR0010259150
500
87.6291
TQEX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
13/07/2021
FR0010259150
11697
86.8201
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
13/07/2021
FR0010259150
1426
86.8183
CEUX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
13/07/2021
FR0010259150
377
86.7055
TQEX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
14/07/2021
FR0010259150
1865
87.2554
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
14/07/2021
FR0010259150
250
87.3416
CEUX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
14/07/2021
FR0010259150
300
87.2097
TQEX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
15/07/2021
FR0010259150
7781
86.8247
XPAR
TOTAL
32 696
87.1356
Contacts:
For further information:
Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 7584 349 193
E-mail: craig.marks@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com