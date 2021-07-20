Joseph C. Magnacca Appointed President & CEO of Next Frontier Brands to Accelerate Growth of Global Beverage and Wellness Portfolio

BOULDER, Colo., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Frontier Brands, an international fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company with a focus on beverage and wellness products, today announced the appointment of Joseph C. Magnacca as President & Chief Executive Officer.

Shannon Soqui, Next Frontier Brands' Co-Founder and former CEO will assume the role of Executive Chairperson, where he will continue to focus on drive company strategy, governance and investor relations.

With over 30 years of experience, Magnacca has a demonstrated track record of success leading brand innovation and transformation across the wellness and beauty industry. Prior to joining Next Frontier, he served as President of Walgreens Co, President of Duane Reade, CEO and Director of Massage Envy, and CEO of Radio Shack as well as holding board seats for Sally Beauty, American Apparel and Next Frontier Holdings.

"Joe is the right leader to grow the Next Frontier business. He has unmatched industry experience addressing the needs of changing consumer demands, as well as growing sustainable, profitable, global businesses," says Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Jason Roth.

"The Next Frontier Brands team has assembled a strong portfolio of global challenger brands," says CEO Joseph C. Magnacca. "I look forward to leading the business in maximizing global growth opportunities while driving exceptional brand and customer experiences."

About Next Frontier Brands

Next Frontier Brands is an international fast-moving consumer goods company dedicated to bringing premier beverage and wellness products to consumers globally. Next Frontier Brands currently owns 10 beverage and wellness brands, with six additional brand acquisitions pending. Our beverage brands include products in the distilled alcoholic spirits, distilled non-alcoholic spirits, wine, coffee, and superfood categories, and our wellness brands include products in the topical and sublingual categories. We are headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with additional offices in London, England; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; and Auckland, New Zealand.

