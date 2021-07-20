

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rebounded on Tuesday, due largely on bargain hunting after falling sharply in the previous session on mounting worries about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus in several countries.



The pan European Stoxx 600 moved up 0.52%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.5%, Germany's DAX surged up 0.56% and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.87%, while Switzerland's SMI ended 0.7% up.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Spain and Sweden ended notably higher, while Netherlands, Portugal and Russia edged up marginally.



Denmark, Iceland and Turkey closed weak.



In the UK market, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Berkeley Group Holdings, JD Sports Fashion, Melrose Industries, Scottish Mortgage, ITV, ABRDN, Glencore and WPP gained 2 to 3.5%.



EasyJet shares moved higher after the airliner reported a smaller-than-expected pretax quarterly loss.



Just Eat Takeaway, Fresnillo, Avast, Ocado Group, Intertek Group and Imperial Brands ended sharply lower.



In the French market, Alstom gained nearly 4% after reporting a sharp 146% jump in first-quarter sales at 3.7 billion euros.



Technip, Unibail Rodamco, ArcelorMittal, Airbus, Capgemini, BNP Paribas, Legrand, Credit Agricole, Publicis Groupe, Societe Generale, LOreal, Saint Gobain, Thales and Kering gained 1.2 to 4%.



In Germany, Linde, Deutsche Bank, Lufthansa, HeidelbergCement, Bayer, MTU Aero Engines, Covestro, Allianz, Volkswagen and Continental gained 1 to 2.5%.



Swiss bank UBS Group AG rallied sharply after posting better-than-expected profit in the second quarter.



Shares of Swedish home appliances maker Electrolux AB ended 6.5% down after the company posted a lower-than-expected second-quarter operating profit and warned global supply chain woes would worsen in coming months.



Similarly, commercial vehicle manufacturer Volvo Group shares declined 2.5% after the company warned of more production disruptions and stoppages this year amid a global shortage of semiconductors.



In the Norwegian market, Telenor gained in strength after raising its full-year annual outlook.



In economic releases, German producer prices grew 8.5% on a yearly basis in June, bigger than the 7.2% rise posted in May, data published by Destatis revealed. Economists had forecast an increase of 8.4%. This was the fastest rise since January 1982, when prices grew sharply amid second oil crisis.



The euro area current account surplus dropped to a seasonally adjusted EUR 12 billion in May from EUR 22 billion in April, data from the European Central bank showed. In the same period last year, the surplus totaled EUR 6 billion.



The surplus on goods trade remained unchanged at EUR 25 billion, while the surplus on services trade dropped to EUR 6 billion from EUR 9 billion.



Switzerland's exports grew at a softer pace in the second quarter, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed. Exports increased 1% sequentially in the second quarter, after a 5% rise in the first quarter, while imports grew 1.2% in the second quarter, after a 1.7% rise in the previous quarter.



The trade surplus rose to CHF 11.525 billion in the second quarter from CHF 11.4 billion in the previous quarter. In the second quarter of 2020, the trade surplus was CHF 9.093 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de